Lake Charles police investigating fatal accident

Lake Charles authorities are investigating a fatal accident.

According to a news release from Cpl. Larry Moss of the Lake Charles Police Department, at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of I-210 near exit 6 to investigate a crash.

Moss said the accident involved two vehicles traveling eastbound on I-210. Moss said a GMC Acadia hit the other vehicle, a Mercury Villager, from the rear.

Moss said the driver of the GMC reported that the other vehicle involved did not have active tail lights. The driver also reported not seeing the vehicle until just before impact.

"After the being impacted from the rear, the Mercury continued east on I-210 and struck a guard rail," Moss said.

Moss said the driver and passenger of that vehicle were both transported to local hospitals.

He said the passenger later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Moss said the driver of the second vehicle is listed in serious condition at a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

