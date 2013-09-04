K-9 officer joins Crowley PD, assists in arrest on first day

The Crowley Police Department has welcomed a new member: K-9 Officer "Caro" has joined the department's Street Crimes Unit.

Caro is a Belgian Malinois certified in narcotics detection, human odor detection and suspect apprehension.

Caro made his first arrest recently, with help from his handler and other members of their unit.



"Officers with the SCU observed a drug transaction occur in the area of West 2nd Street. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle fled from officers. After a felony pursuit of the suspects, the vehicle abruptly stopped and one of the occupants fled on foot," said Chief of Police KP Gibson, in a news release.

The suspects were ordered to stop but continued to flee. Following commands from his handler, Caro apprehended the suspects.

"Caro did the job we were asking him to do. The suspect is in custody and our officers are safe. We were able to recover marijuana from the suspect as well as recover a stolen semi-automatic handgun from the streets of Crowley. Not bad for his first day at work," said Gibson.

Arrested were Irving Comeaux, 35, of Crowley; Detron Lambert, 18, of Crowley; and Jason Ceasar, 36, of Crowley.

Lambert was charged with possession of marijuana. Comeaux was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Ceasar was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.