Rhode Island man extradited to Calcasieu in juvenile sex abuse case

A new arrest has been made in a case involving inappropriate sexual contact with two juvenile victims.

Thomas L. Breaux, 28, will face charges in the case in addition to the two arrests that have already been made. He had been incarcerated in Rhode Island but will be brought back to Calcasieu.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, John J. Baccigalopi Jr., 44, and his wife, Jennifer M. Baccigalopi, 32, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in January 2011 on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Authorities said the charges stem from an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a 15-year-old between September 2006 and January 2010.

Authorities said John Baccigalopi was also charged with aggravated rape. He is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 4-year-old between January and December 2010.

Judge Michael Canaday set John Baccigalopi's bond at $750,000, and Jennifer Baccigalopi's bond at $250,000.

Breaux was arrested and charged with inappropriate sexual contact with the same 15-year-old victim between January 2008 and August 2009.

Breaux was living with the Baccigalopis at the time, and authorities said the investigation revealed that the Baccigalopis were aware of the inappropriate acts and did not report them.

In May 2012, the Baccigalopis, who were incarcerated in the Calcasieu Correctional Center, were both rearrested and charged with 10 counts of principal to carnal knowledge of a juvenile and principal to obscenity.

Canaday set John Baccigalopi's bond at $1,050,000, which including the new charges, brings his total bond to $1,800,000. He set Jennifer Baccigalopi's bond at $1,400,000, which including the new charges, brings her total bond to $1,650,000. They have since been released on supervised probation.

In June 2012, an arrest warrant was issued for Breaux, however, when detectives attempted to serve the warrant, it was learned Breaux had fled Louisiana and was incarcerated in Cranston, Rhode Island, on charges of first-degree child molestation.

On Sept. 2, Breaux was extradited from the Adult Correctional Institute in Rhode Island, to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of obscenity and three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Canaday set his bond at $850,000.

