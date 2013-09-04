West Calcasieu Port gets new sign

The West Calcasieu Port in Sulphur unveiled its new sign at the entrance of their property on Tuesday.

The sign features the port's name and the companies currently working at the port.

The new sign not only serves as a landmark for the port, but shows recent growth and development.

"But it really brings to the forefront that we're here for business and we're here to stay and we have places for people that want to grow and they need access to shallow water," said Lynn Hohensee, West Calcasieu Port Director.

