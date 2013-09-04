Hometown Patriot - Billy Craddock - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriot - Billy Craddock

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur Assistant Police Chief Billy Craddock will be on his way to the Atlanta area in October, taking part in the annual "24 Hours of Booty" bike ride. It's a fundraiser for cancer research that takes place Oct. 5 and 6 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. It's something special for Craddock, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer several years ago. 

"It was a humbling experience," Craddock recalled. "You have a whole lot of inner thoughts when someone tells you that you have cancer. But you never know just how lucky you are until you hear other people's stories. I can just about say no matter how bad you have it, somebody's got it worse." 

Craddock is raising money locally before he heads out. He said going through the ordeal of cancer makes him appreciate others.

"Whenever I got diagnosed with cancer, you can think you're all that and a bag of doughnuts, but until someone looks you in the eye and tells you that you have cancer, you really  have to take a second look at yourself." 

With the help of his fellow officers and family and friends, Craddock is going back again this year.

"You can't sit in a room and say raise your hand if you've never had any part of your life affected by cancer. Someone or everyone's been affected at some point," he said.

By taking part in the ride, Craddock is hoping to increase public support and awareness for cancer research. For more information and to help Craddock, go to www.24hoursofbooty.org/goto/BillyCraddock.

