Scammers targeting Louisiana senior citizens

The Louisiana attorney general's office is warning senior citizens to be on guard for telephone scammers selling medic alert devices over the phone.

The attorney general's consumer protection section has been getting an increased number of reports of unsolicited telephone calls offering the devices, then asking payment for related costs - usually via Western Union.

The calls often appear to be from a real company's name and land line phone number rather than showing the scammers' ID.

Anyone thinking a con artist may have called with this scam can call the attorney general's toll-free consumer protection hotline at 800-351-4889.



