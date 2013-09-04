Louisiana Traveler - Cajun barbershop

This has to be the liveliest, most jumpin' barber shop in south Louisiana. Every other Saturday, Ray Marcantel's place in Lake Arthur comes alive with Cajun music. Ray's wife, Lou, said they get started early.

"He usually opens up about 6:30 and he has people waiting outside to come in early," said Lou. "So, it's been a good thing."

Neighbors and friends bring their instruments from as far away as Jennings to take part.

"Just to have fun with friends," said musician August Broussard. "They don't have much going on in Lake Arthur on Saturday mornings, so we figured we could get something going."

It seems to have turned into quite a tourist attraction.

"I had nine ladies from Sulphur or Westlake," said Ray Marcantel. "They called and they came in and they just fill up the shop. We didn't have anywhere to stand. They just stood and enjoyed the music. And they went to eat here in our fine restaurant, The Regatta."

On this particular Saturday, the youngest musician was 17-year-old Darrien Constantine, who has only been playing for a year.

"Oh, it's fun," said Constantine. "We just crack jokes a lot and play good music. It's pretty good."

"I think it's great," said Lou. "It gives these guys an outlet to play music together and people get to come and visit and enjoy the music. Every once in a while, they get a haircut."

The next Cajun jam session at Ray's Barbershop will be Saturday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

