Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 near Sulphur

Pedestrian dies in early morning accident near Sulphur

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-10 west of Sulphur early Tuesday, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Troopers said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. on I-10 eastbound about three and a half miles west of Sulphur.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation revealed that 61-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Sulphur, was walking in the outside lane of travel on I-10 when he was struck by a 2001 Buick driven by a Starks woman.  

Troopers said the driver swerved in an attempt to avoid Johnson but was unsuccessful.

Troopers said they were already in the area responding to a report received at 2:47 a.m. of a single vehicle driven off of the roadway into trees south of I-10 about four miles west of Sulphur.  

Investigators located this crash and determined that Johnson was driving the car involved. Johnson was walking away from this crash when he was struck, troopers said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.  

Troopers said impairment on the part of Johnson is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The driver was not charged.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Johnson and the driver. They will be submitted for analysis.  

The crash remains under investigation.

