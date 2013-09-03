Would-be thief’s plan to steal truck foiled

Good afternoon!

Lee Peck here, in today for Cynthia - here's a look at what we are working on for early editions of 7 News.

A would-be thief's plan to steal a truck is foiled when the owner of the truck took matters into his own hands. KPLC's Gerron Jordan has this story.

Plus, jury selection got underway today in the murder trial of Mauricio Cumbrera. He's charged in the killings of his wife and stepdaughter.

Also, the FAA has given the green light for AAR to begin operating at the former Aeroframe facility. Tonight, we'll have an update on how many employees they are looking to hire.

And in this week's Louisiana Traveler, John Bridges travels to a Lake Arthur barber shop known just as much for its Cajun music as its haircuts.

If you've been outside in the last few hours, you've likely seen the dark clouds. Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says storms are popping up as we head into the evening hours. He'll have your complete forecast.

