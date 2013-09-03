Trial underway for man accused of murdering wife, stepdaughter

As the second-degree murder trial of Mauricio Cumbrera moves ahead, the jury on Thursday heard from those who lived near the mobile home where Anna Cumbrera and Julia Landry were killed.

One neighbor testified he saw a man jump in a vehicle and run over Landry before leaving the scene on Hwy. 90 West.

The jury on Thursday also heard five 911 calls, including one of Cumbrera indicating to the operator that he had done something bad and might hurt himself.

Investigators say Cumbrera shot and killed Anna Cumbrera and Landry, her daughter, at the home near Sulphur last September.



There were three children in the house when the killings occurred. A neighbor testified the 10-year-old daughter of Landry came to his house, yelling for help. And that the girl cried, "Help me, mama! He's gonna hurt my mama! He's got a machete!"



The neighbor said when he asked who was going to hurt her mama, the little girl responded, "Mauricio."

Cumbrera admits that he shot Anna Cumbrera and Landry.

The jury listened to his video statement as the murder trial continues.

He admits telling Landry, "I shot Anna. You have to die, too."

Under questioning by prosecutor Rick Bryant, a detective said the murder of the two women was the culmination of an argument over their grandchildren and whether they could come over.

Cumbrera said after he killed the women, he tried to kill himself, but there were no bullets left.



The jury heard emotional testimony from the woman who was the daughter and sister of the two women killed.

Jess Landry said Cumbrera was at her house and he argued with her mother and sister over the phone. She said he got angry and left, despite her attempts to get him to sit and calm down.

A while later, Landry said she received a call from her sister screaming, "Oh, my God!" over and over, and then the phone went dead.

Landry said she could get no one to answer the phone at her mother's so she called Cumbrera, demanding to know what he had done.

She testified that he said, "I leave them to fight. They're not gonna mess with me anymore."

Then she said Cumbrera hung up the phone.

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday. The judge said he will provide lunch to the jurors to save time.

Judge Mike Canaday said the jury may begin deliberating soon after lunch.

