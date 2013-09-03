‘Calcasieu Tigers’ and Vicksburg siege focus of library talk - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

‘Calcasieu Tigers’ and Vicksburg siege focus of library talk, new book

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A bit of Louisiana history with a tribute to some Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana soldiers was the focus Tuesday at the Carnegie Library in Lake Charles.

Author Michael Jones was there, speaking about his book featuring the "Calcasieu Tigers" who were an integral part of the Siege of Vicksburg.

Jones is a former, longtime American Press writer.

"The local men who fought with the local 28th Infantry I thought played an integral role in the Battle of Vicksburg, during the war between the states. One of the biggest battles ... And I just wanted to share the information with the public ... And hopefully revive the memories of some very courageous veterans who did a lot for Lake Charles and SWLA in the latter half of the 19th Century," Jones said.

His book, "The Vicksburg 28th Louisiana Infantry" is on sale now. It's in paperback and sells for about $14 on Amazon.

