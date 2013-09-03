Man trapped for 2 weeks by giant crocodile!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

An abandoned child leads to drug arrest in Jeff Davis Parish.

Also today, there are more than seven thousand languages spoken in the world, but the average American speaks about one and a half. New research proves music can help you learn a second language faster.

Plus, they waited two years and were separated by military deployment for eleven months, now we'll see the surprise proposal as a soldier returns home.

In weather, Ben tells me expect more heat and humidity with increasing moisture that will lead to some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Will that pattern continue for the rest of the week, and how hot can we expect it to get today? Be sure to tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answers.

And check THIS story out: a man makes an amazing escape after becoming trapped on a remote island for more than 2 weeks by a massive crocodile that wouldn't let him leave!

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.