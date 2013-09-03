Jennings couple accused of leaving child alone, drug possession

Two people were booked in Jeff Davis Parish after a 5-year-old child was found alone in a hotel lobby in Jennings.

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office investigators said when they investigated further, a small amount of marijuana was found in the room where the family was staying.

Arrested were 25-year-old Mason Sonnier Sr. and 25-year-old Layla Watson, both of Jennings.

The two are facing charges of cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor.

Deputies say Watson left the child alone while she drove Sonnier to work.

No bond is listed at this time.

