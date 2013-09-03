Fort Polk engineer battalion uncovers WWII era tank

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) - An engineer battalion from the Fort Polk Army base that has been clearing land for a small arms range at the National Guard's Camp Beauregard in Pineville has uncovered a World War II-era tank.

Richard Moran, the curator for the Camp Beauregard Louisiana Military Maneuvers Museum, tells The Town Talk (http://townta.lk/17wkvbx ) that the tank is either an M2A4 or an M3 Stuart tank. Moran says it is 1 of the earliest tanks mass produced for World War II.

The tank is small by Army tank standards. It holds only three soldiers. It had been converted for non-military use and was likely used as a tractor after the war.

It was discovered by the 687th Engineer Company, 46th Engineer Battalion, First Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

