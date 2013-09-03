Record-setting gator caught

ALLIGATOR HUNTING SEASON IS UNDERWAY AND RECORDS ARE ALREADY BEING SET.

THIS 727-POUND ALLIGATOR WAS CAUGHT BY DUSTIN BOCKMAN OF VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI.

BOCKMAN'S HUNTING PARTY NOW HOLDS THE TITLE FOR CAPTURING THE LARGEST EVER GATOR TAKEN BY A MISSISSIPPI HUNTER DURING THE STATE'S ALLIGATOR HUNTING SEASON. JUST BEFORE BOCKMAN CAUGHT HIS GATOR ANOTHER HUNTER HELD THE RECORD FOR ABOUT AN HOUR -- BETH TRAMMELL. HER PARTY CAUGHT A 723 POUND GATOR.



