‘Happy spirit’ key to longevity, says 101-year-old DeQuincy woma - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

‘Happy spirit’ key to longevity, says 101-year-old DeQuincy woman

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) -

This Labor Day week, a DeQuincy woman is celebrating a big birthday.

Surrounded by dozens of her friends and family, Ceola Marburgh celebrated her 101st birthday.

Ceola said she is blessed to be in good health and around those she loves the most.

Ceola said a happy spirit has been the key to her longevity and said she never would have thought she would live to see 100 or 101.

"In fact, when you're young, you don't be thinking of age, you be happy each year that you make it. You be so happy. Each year, I made it again, but I never thought of being 100. And people say how did you get to be 100, I say one thing about trusting God," she said.

Ceola officially turns 101 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

