Florien man booked on vehicular homicide in fatal Sabine wreck

A Florien man is being charged with vehicular homicide in a late Sunday crash that claimed the life of a Many man, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police, Troop E.

Troopers said impairment is a suspected factor.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Plainview Road near U.S. 171.

It involved a 2006 Dodge pickup, driven by 20-year-old Christopher A. Neal, of Florien.

Troopers said the Dodge was westbound on Plainview Road when Neal lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle began overturning and came to rest against two trees.

Neal was not wearing his seatbelt, but only sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sabine Medical Center.

Troopers said his two passengers, identified as 20-year-old Zachary S. Rhame, and a juvenile, 16, of Zwolle, were both unrestrained and ejected during the crash. The juvenile received moderate injuries and was transported to Sabine Medical Center. Rhame was pronounced dead.

Neal was charged with vehicular homicide, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, careless operation and no seatbelt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

