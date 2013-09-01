Boaters, families enjoy Touloulou's Labor Day Fest

Labor Day is considered to be the last weekend of summer. On this beautiful Labor Day weekend, many area folks and out-of-towners headed out to enjoy what this holiday is all about.

Sunday was all about fun, sun and sand at the Touloulou's Labor Day Festival at L'auberge Casino and Resort. The annual event attracts boaters and families from all over to come hang out in the beach atmosphere.

Brad Petak and his family came from Houston, Texas on a weekend get away to enjoys the day's events.



"We do a little bit of everything here today. We eat, we swim, we go out to the beach. There is a great party going on here today. Lots of good people and good fun," he said.

The Labor Day Festival is a family friendly party with free admission. While there is something here for everyone to enjoy, if you ask Petak what his favorite thing was and he'll tell you.

"It's been the sunshine, because we've been able to do everything outside. We came from the pool to the beach party, great music, good food, good people.You can't ask for better weather on a Labor Day Weekend," he said.



