Suspect booked on attempted murder in shooting

A man is accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Authorities said at approximately 6:07 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Opelousas Street in reference to a shooting.

Authorities said no one was struck by the reported gunfire.

However, authorities said further investigation revealed that the victims had encountered the suspect, later identified as Joshua Caleb Davis, at a night club earlier in the evening.

Davis is accused of following the individuals in his vehicle several hours later.

"The victims further stated that Mr. Davis began to chase their vehicle with his and it was during this chase that Mr. Davis fired several rounds from a firearm striking the victim's vehicle," the release states.

Authorities said Davis was later located in the 1700 block of O'Brien Street.

Davis was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000 per count -- $500,000 in total.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Detective Kevin Thomas at 491-1311.

