Locals react to Obama seeking military action in Syria

After speaking to residents in the Lake Area, it's obvious there are mixed reactions to President Obama's statement Saturday that he wants to take military action on the Syrian regime.

Some say military action is the way to go. Others say we need to stop policing everyone else.

At a Jennings town hall meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Congressman Charles Boustany, R-La., said the Middle East is one of the biggest issues lawmakers are facing in Washington.

"We have a bunch of big items to attend to when we get back in September. One is a response to the issues in the Middle East and how will it affect the U.S. and our economy," Boustany said.

Following careful consideration, President Obama made it clear Saturday that he thinks the U.S. should intervene in Syria.

"I have decided that the United States should take military action against Syrian regime targets. This would not be an open-ended intervention. We would not put boots on the ground. Instead, our action would be limited in duration and scope," Obama said.

Although Obama said he plans to seek Congressional authorization first, people have mixed reactions to the news.

"I think we should stay out of there. We have enough turmoil in our own country right now, so I think we should just leave them alone, let them do what they have to do," said Pamela Prudhomme.

"Actually, I believe we do need to get involved. The capacity, the amount of involvement is what the question is, until we know more. Because how many more lives can we afford to lose but at the same time how many allies can we afford to lose?," said Kim LaFleur.

"The United States just wants to police everyone. Personally, I think we have enough going on over here. I think it's horrible what happened over there to the people in Syria. If their president really did gas their people, then yeah I think that is something we should get involved in," said Michael Sonier.

He continued, "If we look back in history, there's a lot of things that have happened to people where the United States sat on the side line and a lot of people lost their lives. I don't know, there's two sides to every story."

Obama's decision comes after the alleged chemical attacks by the Syrian regime, in a mass killing that took over 1,400 lives.

Congress is slated to return from their five week summer recess on Sept. 9.

