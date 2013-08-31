Powerade Power Up Your School Contest

Powerade has teamed up with KPLC, Wal*Mart, and Townsquare Media to give one lucky high school sport program a $4,000 makeover!

Need new uniforms or new equipment? How about getting expenses to go to that regional competition? Follow the directions below and nominate your school or athletic program for a chance to win $4,000! Power Up your school!

Two ways that your school can enter!

1) Tell us why your school or athletic program is deserving of a $4,000 makeover! E-Mail your message along with your name, address, and phone number to: contest@kplctv.com

Or...

2) Create a video that shows why your school should get Powered Up with a $4,000 prize! Upload your video to YouTube and E-Mail us the link to your video (along with your name, address, and phone number) to: contest@kplctv.com

Deadline for receipt of entries is 11:59pm September 29th, 2013. We look forward to your entries!