This year, Louisiana State Police is part of a new program to combat reckless driving along I-10. It's called Operation Safe Corridor.

Operation Safe Corridor is a project that involves eight states along the I-10 corridor from California to Florida. Additional troopers will be out, looking for impaired drivers, aggressive drivers, and those who choose not to wear a seat belt.

Programs like this one have been launched in the past and have yielded positive results. Sergeant James Anderson has said of previous programs:

"It's proven to be quite successful. In terms of public awareness, we get the message out that people shouldn't drive after drinking, that they need to wear seat belts, that they need to drive carefully."

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year and on average, 167 people die nationwide in impaired driving accidents.

Operation Safe Corridor has one main goal:

"Our goal is voluntary compliance. We hope that everyone has a safe and prosperous holiday. We just want everyone to go back to work Tuesday."