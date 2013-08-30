Student brings airsoft gun to school

It's a story no parent wants to hear, that their child was threatened at school with a gun.

And with all the national stories about gun violence in school, it didn't seem to matter that in this case, it was an airsoft gun, a replica of a firearm.

Fifth grader Courtney Crader said a male classmate unzipped his backpack and showed her a gun in their J.I. Watson classroom in Iowa on Monday, Aug. 26.

"I said, 'I'm telling,' and he's like, 'No, you won't. If you do, then I'm gonna shoot you and everybody in this classroom,' " said Courtney.

But she notified her teacher anyway.

"I had to be sneaky. I took a little sticky note and I put it in my reading book and I went to Miss Graham and acted like I didn't understand a word and she saw the note and he got in trouble," explained Courtney.

But not the kind of trouble her father, Cody Crader, said he expected.

"The child that done it didn't really have any disciplinary actions taken against him. He was suspended for two days and that's it. He's back in the class with my kid," said Cody.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board wouldn't allow questions, but did give a statement.

"The administrators at the school conducted a thorough investigation, ensuring all disciplinary policies and procedures were followed and appropriate disciplinary actions were taken," said Charlotte Gallemore, Administrative Director of Middle Schools for Calcasieu Parish.

Although it wasn't a real gun, Cody said from his background in the military, he knows it can still cause harm.

"And if you get shot at point blank range with one of those, it could almost do the same thing as a regular bullet," said Cody.

Even though the incident happened Monday, Courtney said she's still fearful of going to school, "when I told on him, he looked at me with anger. And today, somebody told me that he said next time he sees me, he really is gonna shoot me."

Courtney's father said he spoke with the school's principal but isn't satisfied. He suggests stricter disciplinary actions like using the same zero tolerance policy on fighting – such as calling the authorities, instilling fines and classes for the student.

But he said none of that was even done.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.