DJHS student wins a national video game competition

It's no secret that most kids love to play video games, but what about create video games?

It's a class for gifted students and it gives them the opportunity to expand beyond what they can do in their normal classes.

And that even includes letting these kids become real game designers.

"They're taking little components to make whole parts and basically create a computer system," said teacher Maria Sanchez.

Each student in the class created a video game and then entered the National STEM Video Game Challenge.

"My kids are very competitive so if you say contest and you say win, they like to do that," said Sanchez.

And Angel Martinez-Acevedo did just that. He won for his game called The Arcade, which makes the gamer solve problems and use logic.

"The story is just like a boy who wants to put a high score and put the highest score on the game and that's really the point of the arcade," said Martinez-Acevedo.

The competition is STEM based, meaning a focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

Only seven middle school and seven high school students in the country were chosen and 4,000 entered.

Angel won for creating an original and challenging, but still fun to play game.

"You go through a lot of mini games in the game so it's like an arcade where you go through the different games and complete them," Martinez-Acevedo.

Angel will now receive a laptop with a game design software and the class will get a cash prize.

The DeRidder student who is now in 7th grade and is planning to enter the contest next year also.

