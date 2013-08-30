Motorcyclist killed in Vernon Parish crash

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash in Vernon Parish, according to Louisiana State Police, Troop E.

Troopers said killed was Eric N. Brown, 44, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A passenger, 52-year-old Wanda Flecha-Ramos, also of Penn., was seriously injured.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on La. 1146 near U.S. 171.

It involved a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Brown.

Troopers said the Yamaha was eastbound on La. 1146 when Brown lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, Brown and Flecha-Ramos were ejected from the motorcycle.

Troopers said Brown was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead.

Flecha-Ramos was wearing a helmet, but received serious injuries. She was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

Troopers said routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.