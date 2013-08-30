Labor Day weekend promises boudin, zydeco, movies and more

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and next week. Here are your highlights:



Labor Day celebrations will be in full swing in Lake Charles with the 29th Annual Boozoo's Labor Day Festival and a Labor Day workshop at the Children's Museum. Elsewhere in Southwest Louisiana, a Cochon de lait and traditional boucherie will be held at Vermilionville in Lafayette, the Cane River Zydeco Festival and Poker Run will begin in Natchitoches, and the Movies in the Square series continues with a showing of the movie "Super Buddies" in Heritage Square in Sulphur.

Also next week, local communities will prepare for 9/11 memorial services, marking the 12th anniversary of the tragic event.



9/11 Memorials:

9/11 Memorial Walk and Flag Presentation: September 7 in Sulphur. The walk will begin at 8:45 a.m. at the Sulphur City Hall, located at 101 N. Huntington Street, and proceed south on Huntington Street to Heritage Square. Local Boy and Girl Scouts will present the flag to the Honor Guard at 9 a.m. Other activities planned include the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation and the performance of patriotic songs. City officials, local law enforcement and first responders, Boy and Girl Scouts, citizens, and members of our Armed Forces are scheduled to participate in the event. For more information, click HERE.

9/11 Memorial Service: September 8 from 1 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens in Leesville. The event will feature live music, food and drinks, a rock climbing wall, a bounce house, face painting and a display of fire trucks and military vehicles. Walgreens, The Leesville Fire Department and The Vernon Parish Chaplains Corps are hosting the event.

Lake Charles:

Touloulou's Fest: Sept. 1 at Touloulou's Beach Bar & Grill behind L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles. The event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for sale, and volleyball nets will be set up on the beach. Performers will include Acoustic Pie at 2 p.m., DJ Johnny Cage at 4 p.m. and Rocking Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters at 6 p.m.

29th Annual Boozoo's Labor Day Festival: September 2 at the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Drive. The event will feature live zydeco music, crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice and barbecue sandwiches. Doors open at 10 a.m. with performances beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is $15 for adults or $2 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 337-438-3482.

Labor Day workshop at the Children's Museum: September 2 at the Children's Museum, located at 327 Broad St. Labor Day themed arts and crafts activities will be held. For more information visit http://www.swlakids.org/.

Faculty recital: "Potpourri -- Celebrate the Arts:" September 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Shearman Fine Arts Center on the McNeese State University campus. Faculty members of the Departments of Performing Arts will perform. The event is free and open to the public. The program will feature: "Two Prayers" by Keith Gates; "The Single Petal of a Rose" by Duke Ellington; "Suite for Flute and Guitar" by Jay Kacherski; "Notes of Love" of Nicola Ferro; "His Eye Is on the Sparrow" by Charles Gabriel/ arranged by William Rose; and "Animal Ditties" by Anthony Plog, with narration by McNeese President Philip Williams. For more information, call the Department of Performing at 475-5028.

"On with the Show: Southern Fried:" September 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Charles Little Theatre, located at 813 Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles, La. Actors will reminisce with an encore of songs and dances from past performances. For more information, call 337-433-7988.

Carencro:

Mercredi Show: Geno Delafose & the French Rockin' Boogie: September 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pelican Park Concert Stage. Other performances in the free, outdoor concert series include the following: Don Rich on September 11, High Performance on September 18, Na-Na-Sha on September 25, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band on October 2, Warren Storm-Willie Tee & Cypress on October 9, and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns on October 16. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the park. Ice chests will not be allowed. The Mercredi Show is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.

Eunice:

Joe Simon & the Cajun Hearts: August 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. Emcee will be Pope Huval. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating. This event is being held as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show.

"Tuesdays with Morrie": September 8 with a 2 p.m. matinee, Sept. 10-11 and 13-14 with 7 p.m. performances and a dinner theatre catered by Ruby's Restaurant and Courtyard on Sept. 12. The show, put on by the Eunice Players' Theatre closes on Sept. 15. Tickets may be purchased by calling David's Hair Salon at 337-546-0163 or Turning Point at 457-2156.

Jennings:

"The Buccaneer Artists have Landed": This art exhibit will be on display through August 31 at the Zigler Museum of Art, located at 411 Clara St. in Jennings. The exhibit features several Calcasieu Parish artists, including Janet Badger, Ned Cappel, Sally Cappel, Marilyn Cox, Marcia Dutton, Pat Gallaugher, Bill Iles, Charlene Kaough, Heather Ryan Kelley, Kevin Leveque, Pat Love, Nancy Melton, John Metoyer, Della Pigott, Anne Shirley, Marilyn Vincent, Gerry Wubben and Sue Zimmermann. For more information, contact the museum at 337-824-0114.

Lafayette:

Cochon de lait and traditional boucherie: September 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vermilionville Living History Museum & Folklife Park. The event is free and open to the public and will feature boudin, cracklins and soap making demonstrations. Jambalaya, boudin, cracklins and pork stew will be available for purchase along with soft drinks, water, beer and mixed drinks. Live music will be provided from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Performance Center by Horace Trahan and Ossun Express. For more information, call 337-233-4077 or visit http://www.vermilionville.org/vermilionville/.

Natchitoches:

Walking tours of the Natchitoches Historic District: The tours will take place August 31 at 9 a.m. and will begin at the Cunningham Law Office, located at 550 Second Street. Tours are free and will be guided by Park Rangers from the Cane River Creole National Historical Park. Each tour lasts about 90 minutes and covers roughly 0.5 miles and 300 years of Natchitoches history. Visitors are advised to be prepared to climb stairs and ramps and should bring bottled water with them. For more information, call Nathan Hatfield at 318-356-8441.

Cane River Zydeco Festival and Poker Run: August 30-31 near the downtown stage on the banks of Cane River Lake in the Historic District of Natchitoches. Friday events are free and open to the public. Admission on Saturday is $7 for people ages 12 and up. A schedule of events is available HERE. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs to the event, but no ice chests will be allowed. Food vendors will be present. Free parking will be available in the downtown area, and Front Street will remain open. Parking will not be allowed on the riverbank. Gates to the festival area will be located at staircases leading down to the riverbank area. All proceeds will benefit the Cane River Chapter of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association. For information, call the Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-259-1714.

New Llano:

Museum of New Llano Colony opening ceremony: September 7 at 10 a.m. at the museum, located at 211 Stanton St. in New Llano, La.

Orange, Texas:

"A Band Called Honalee": September 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lutcher Theatre, located at 707 Main Ave. in Orange, Texas. The performance is a tribute to Peter, Paul & Mary and other 60s musicians. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and are available at www.lutcher.org or by calling the Lutcher Box Office at 409-886-5535.

Sulphur:

Movies in the Square: "Super Buddies": August 31 in Heritage Square, located at 923 Ruth Street in Sulphur. The film screening begins at dusk. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

4th Annual Stars and Stripes in the Park Classic Car Show and Cruise Night: September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion in Heritage Square. The event will feature classic cars, hot rods, trucks, and motorcycles, live music and food vendors. Admission is free. Door prizes and awards will be handed out. The Stars and Stripes Beauty Pageant winners will make an appearance at the awards ceremony. The City of Sulphur is hosting the event.

Boudin Wars: September 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the 4th Annual Stars and Stripes in the Park at Heritage Square in Sulphur. Tickets are limited and will be available for purchase at the Henning Cultural Center in Sulphur and online at http://boudinwars.eventbrite.com/. Tickets are $5, and buyers will be able to sample boudin from each vendor and vote for the best boudin. For more information, call 337-527-0357.

"Fall Gardening the Organic Way": held Sept. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Care Help of Sulphur, located at 200 N. Huntington St. Liz Brown from Pure Earth Botanicals will lead the free class, which will discuss how to create an "ideal soil" using only organic-approved materials and how to grow a nutrient-dense, pest and disease-resistant garden in ordinary soil, raised beds or containers. Simple techniques will be taught on how to protect from freezes for a winter-long garden of herbs, vegetables, flowers and perennials.Call Care Help at 528-2273 to register, as seating is limited. For more information, visit care-help.org.