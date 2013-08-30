Fake news story causes stir in DeQuincy

Children given guns in DeQuincy and told they better know how to use them.

That's the theme of a fake news story that got residents in DeQuincy – and on the Internet – talking.

The spoof-news website, "National Report," posted the story.

The website looks like a normal news site except the news stories are fake and meant to be funny.

The article claimed students at DeQuincy schools were given guns and told to take gun safety training.

The fake story created enough of a fuss that the Calcasieu Parish School Board responded.

The statement said, "We want to ensure you that this story is entirely false and we have no plans of arming our students. We take safety and individuals in our schools very seriously. Any conversation otherwise will not be tolerated."

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.