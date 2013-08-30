Westlake elementary students help Shorty Breaux reach pull-tab goal

Students at Westwood Elementary in Westlake helped Shorty Breaux surpass 500 quart-size bags of aluminum pull-tabs.

They collected 26 gallons of the tabs, which puts Shorty well over his goal.

Shorty has collected tabs all year for the Ronald McDonald House in Houston.

He's still collecting. You can drop your bags of tabs at Neighborhood Mini-storage on Post Oak Road in Sulphur or Our Lady's School.

