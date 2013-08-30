Hours to remain the same this weekend at Calcasieu Saltwater Barrier

Labor Day boaters will have to remain aware of the restricted hours of the Calcasieu Saltwater Barrier.

Officials say they will not be extending the hours this Labor Day weekend.

They will remain from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a public notice on some alternatives for the hours of the barrier.

They are giving the public 30 days to issue any comments or suggestions.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.