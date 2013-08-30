Campbell’s recalls canned pasta due to ‘misbranding, undeclared allergens’

Campbell's Soup Supply Company LLC, a Paris, Texas establishment, has recalled 1,920 cans (approximately 1,740 pounds) of SpaghettiOs with Meatballs due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to a news release from the USDA, the SpaghettiOs product is formulated with wheat, soy and milk, known allergens.

However, a release states that the "the product was released with a Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth label, which does not declare the allergens."



The products subject to recall bear the label: 14.5-oz. Campbell's "Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth." The establishment number "EST. 4K, P-13" is located on the bottom of the can along with the use-by date of Jan. 23, 2015.

The release states that the products were produced on July 24, 2013 and were sold in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The product was sold at retail only.

