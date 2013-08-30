Court overturns La. man's stay of execution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a judge's order that canceled the execution of a DeSoto Parish man who was convicted of fatally beating and scalding his 6-year-old stepson in 1992.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that U.S. District Judge James Brady abused his discretion when he stayed the Feb. 13 execution date for Christopher Sepulvado.

Brady ruled in February that Louisiana officials have provided too little information about the execution methods and the drug that will be used in the lethal injection.

But the 5th Circuit panel said it found "no equitable basis for further delay."

Sepulvado was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Wesley Mercer at his Mansfield home.

