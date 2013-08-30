Two accused in burglaries in Vernon, East Texas

Two people are under arrest, accused in a number of home burglaries in Vernon Parish and parts of East Texas.

Officials say they have arrested 23-year-old Dakota Johnson, of Texas, and 18-year-old Terri Sable Cryer, of Evans.

The two were arrested after authorities uncovered stolen items from those burglaries.

It was a joint investigation by Vernon Parish officials and deputies from Newton County, Texas.

The suspects each face a count of burglary.

They are being held without bond.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.