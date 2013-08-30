Rockefeller Refuge to be temporarily restricted due to annual nu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rockefeller Refuge to be temporarily restricted due to annual nuisance gator harvest

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Rockefeller State Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily restricted beginning Sept. 4 due to its annual nuisance gator harvest.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, during this period, officials will not open the refuge to the public each day until 10 a.m.
 
Due to construction projects in progress, the public is advised that entry sign instructions must be followed even when refuge gates are open. Failure to follow refuge closure instructions may result in enforcement citations, officials said.
 
"After 10 a.m., the public will be allowed to enter the refuge and utilize recreational areas until official sunset each day. The delayed openings will be in effect for seven days or until all alligator trappers have utilized their tags for this controlled harvest. The public is also advised not to tamper with lines left in place by alligator trappers," a release from the department states.
 
The refuge, spanning 26 miles of coastal Louisiana in Cameron and Vermilion parishes, provides recreational opportunities to fishermen seeking shrimp, redfish, speckled trout, black drum and largemouth bass, among others.
 
Officials say Rockefeller SWR is one of the most biologically diverse wildlife areas in the nation and attracts over 100,000 visitors annually. Located at the terminus of the vast Mississippi Flyway, south Louisiana winters about four million waterfowl annually. The refuge provides high quality wetlands habitat for ducks, geese, shorebirds and wading birds.
 
For more information on Rockefeller State Wildlife Refuge, visit the LDWF website at www.wlf.la.gov or contact Phillip Trosclair at 337-491-2593.

