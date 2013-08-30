Rockefeller gator harvest spurs refuge restrictions

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Lake Charles authorities are investigating a homicide. Police say a 32-year-old man died from a gunshot wound late Thursday following a shooting on Bank Street. We'll have more. You can also check out more HERE.

Could there be a safety hazard involving your blender? We'll tell you why certain Vitamix Blender containers are being recalled.

As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer, we're going to tell you about something called "Operation: Safe Corridor." It involves law enforcement from every state along Interstate 10 being out in force to reduce the number of crashes with serious injuries and deaths.

Plus, in an effort to retain good teachers, one state is luring education students with tuition dollars – but there is a catch.

We'll also tell you about restrictions next week at Rockefeller State Wildlife Refuge. It all has to do with the annual alligator harvest.

In weather, Ben says our humidity is a little higher today, and that will result in afternoon heat index values around the 100 degree mark. What about holiday weekend? When will rain make a comeback? Get all the answers during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.

