S.C. duo caught having sex in Home Depot display shed

North Charleston police say they arrested a couple Wednesday morning after they were caught having sexual intercourse inside a display shed at Home Depot.

Shaun Bowden, 31, was charged with indecent exposure and congregation for unlawful purpose. Emily Craig, 20, was charged with providing false information to police and congregation for unlawful purpose.

According to an incident report, police were called out to Home Depot on Northwoods Blvd around 8:38 a.m. after the two suspects were spotted entering a display shed and closing the door behind them.

Officer say they arrived to find both suspects in the shed, and it was apparent they were having sex.

Police say Craig was partially clothed with the top of her dress untied and hanging at her waist, and the male was not wearing a shirt and his pants were down to his knees, exposing his penis.

Craig originally provided police with a fake name and date of birth, but her real identify was later discovered, the report states.

Both suspects were booked at the Charleston County Detention Center.

