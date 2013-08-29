Trailer fire in Rayne results in one fatality - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Trailer fire in Rayne results in one fatality

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
RAYNE, LA (KPLC) -

Investigators responded to a fire at a Rayne home at about 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, which resulted in one fatality, according to a news release from the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The 8-foot by 28-foot travel trailer at 704 Bella Avenue was engulfed in flames when responders arrived on the scene.

Fire officials said after the fire was put out, the body of a middle-aged woman, believed to be 45-year-old Angela White, who lived at the residence, was found.

The body was released to the Acadia Parish Coroner and is scheduled for autopsy in Calcasieu Parish.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

