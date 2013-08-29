Labor Day closures announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Labor Day closures announced

Various local entities have announced the following closures and changes to garbage/trash pickup schedules due to the Labor Day holiday:

Lake Charles:

City of Lake Charles:

The City of Lake Charles will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 2, and there will be no trash or garbage collection on that day.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All recycling stations, including the Team Green recycling truck, the Nelson Ball Field location and the incinerator will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. They will resume regular operations on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other city departments will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of this holiday but will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Chennault International Airport Authority:

The offices of the Chennault International Airport Authority will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Lafayette:

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, there will be no residential garbage or recycling collection on Labor Day in Lafayette Parish.

The entire week of Labor Day, all customers served by Allied Waste and the Recycling Foundation will receive garbage and recycling collection on the day following their regularly scheduled collection day. The adjusted schedule includes regular Friday customers receiving collection on Saturday, Sept. 7.       

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility at 400 Dugas Road will close at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, remaining closed throughout the weekend and Labor Day, and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Tom Carroll, the Director of the Public Works Department, has announced that, due to the Lafayette Consolidated Government's official holiday of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, the Lafayette Transit System (LTS), including Daytime, Night Owl, and Para-transit, will not be providing services. Regular scheduled transit services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Sulphur:

Mayor Chris Duncan has announced that all city offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no interruptions to the collection schedule for residential garbage/trash.

The Louisiana State Police will also be stepping up security along Interstate 10 during the Labor Day holiday period. You can read more on their efforts, dubbed "Operation Safe Corridor," HERE.

