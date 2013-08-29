SWLA Labor Day closures announced

The City of Lake Charles will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 2, and there will be no trash or garbage collection on that day.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

All recycling stations, including the Team Green recycling truck, the Nelson Ball Field location and the incinerator will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2. They will resume regular operations on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

All other services of the Department of Public Works and other city departments will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of this holiday but will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Chennault International Airport Authority:

The offices of the Chennault International Airport Authority will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

