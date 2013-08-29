Beware of electronic auto-debits - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beware of electronic auto-debits

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

In Allen Parish today, Joseph Eric Vercher enters a plea in the second degree murder of his wife, Rachel Lambert. KPLC's Gerron Jordan is there and will have our update at noon. You can read more about it HERE.

Also today, meet an 11 year old boy who's going to college. His dream? He wants to become a quantum physicist!

Plus, an image of a Marine and his wife has gone viral. He lost his legs serving in Afghanistan. We'll show you how their photo is touching thousands of people.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect more of the same today with our afternoon highs feeling close to 100 degrees due to the heat index. Tonight, it should get a little muggy, but no rain is expected. What about our Labor Day holiday? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Plus In this age of technology, it's likely you have a bill or two that's taken out of your account electronically. For some it's quick and convenient, but consumer advocates warn it's not for everyone. Check out why HERE.

