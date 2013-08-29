Zwolle police officer arrested in child porn case

ZWOLLE, La. (AP) - State police say a Zwolle police officer has been arrested and booked with pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles, obstruction of justice and malfeasance.

The Town Talk reports (http://townta.lk/1flb7Zl ) 33-year-old Calvin L. Aaron Jr. was arrested Wednesday by investigators.

In July, state police received information and a request from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to investigating alleged inappropriate conduct and behavior sexual in nature between a Zwolle police officer and a juvenile.

Police said the investigation revealed that Aaron and a 16-year-old girl were allegedly using cellphones to transmit sexually explicit and/or lewd images of each other to one another.

It was unclear whether Aaron has an attorney.

He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

