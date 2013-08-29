Zwolle police officer arrested in child porn case

ZWOLLE, La. (AP) - State police say a Zwolle police officer has been arrested and booked with pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles, obstruction of justice and malfeasance.
The Town Talk reports (http://townta.lk/1flb7Zl ) 33-year-old Calvin L. Aaron Jr. was arrested Wednesday by investigators.
In July, state police received information and a request from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to investigating alleged inappropriate conduct and behavior sexual in nature between a Zwolle police officer and a juvenile.
Police said the investigation revealed that Aaron and a 16-year-old girl were allegedly using cellphones to transmit sexually explicit and/or lewd images of each other to one another.
It was unclear whether Aaron has an attorney.
He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.