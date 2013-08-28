Locals celebrate 50 years of 'I Have a Dream'

It's just as powerful now as it was 50 years ago. Local libraries such as the Carnegie Branch in downtown celebrated the 50th anniversary of the "I Have a Dream" speech.

The library hosted viewing parties where locals could come in and watch the speech as well as share their thoughts on how this memorable moment in history affects us today.

"This is a melting pot," said Pamela Guillory, a local library visitor. "God loved everybody and we are all his children and Martin Luther King Jr., that's what he stood for."

As people watched, the library also showcased books and handouts to encourage people to learn more on why the 50th anniversary of the speech is so important. Guillory watched and praised Dr. King's speech 50 years later and never wants us to forget the power of a dream.

"This is a legacy that should never go out. Period. You know, be grateful, be thankful because you're still living so ... and pass it on and share it with someone else," she said.



