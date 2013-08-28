Truck fire shuts down I-10 lane for hours on Wednesday

Authorities responded to a truck fire on I-10 eastbound, five miles east of Vinton on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson, the driver was transported to a local hospital, however no serious injuries were reported.

The fire shut down the outside lane on I-10 eastbound in that area for several hours as authorities dealt with 80, 55-gallon drums of oil which were at the truck fire site.

