Rebecca Cade

Rebecca is excited to call Lake Charles her home.

Rebecca joined the sports team in August 2013 after graduating from the University of Alabama in May 2013.

She is from Birmingham, Ala., and went to a Crimson Tide game every weekend since she was six months old. It led her to attend the university, but don't worry -- she will keep the "Roll Tides" quiet!

While in school, Rebecca was an intern in the news department with WIAT CBS 42 and worked there during football season as a freelance sports assistant. She later interned in the sports department with WBRC Fox 6 for eight months. Rebecca's final internship was with ESPNU's college program called "Campus Connection."

Rebecca chose to work in sports because she wants a job that excites her and one that she will enjoy for the rest of her life.

When she is not reporting, Rebecca likes to do CrossFit and DIY crafts. She also loves country and contemporary Christian music.

Send her a story idea at rcade@kplctv.com.