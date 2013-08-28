LCPD: Doors removed off pharmacy, ATM found chained to stolen truck

Lake Charles Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for wrapping a chain around the bumper of a stolen truck and trying to steal an ATM out of the CVS Pharmacy on Ryan Street.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus, the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm activation at the pharmacy at 2000 Ryan Street at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lake Charles officers arrived and found that the store's front doors had been removed from the main structure.

Kraus said officers spotted a 1987 Chevrolet S-10 truck in front of the business with a chain wrapped around the bumper and attached to the ATM machine inside of the store.

He said deputies and officers searched the business and located no one inside.

Kraus said the truck was reported stolen to the Lake Charles Police Department on Tuesday. He said detectives are currently reviewing video from the pharmacy and area businesses.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers 337-439-2222.

