Hometown Patriot - Maurice Vincent

Maurice Vincent served on board the ill-fated U.S.S. Arizona before World War II started. While the Arizona was being dry-docked for repairs, Vincent served on a nearby oil tanker. On Dec. 7, 1941, he watched Japanese planes as they attacked his home ship.

Vincent is a native of Little Chenier and is now living in Seattle, WA. He has been featured in his local newspaper in the state of Washington:





Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.