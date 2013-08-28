Groups lash out at Jindal's opposition to lawsuit

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - One year after Hurricane Isaac and eight years after Hurricane Katrina, a group of environmental and public interest organizations is lashing out at Gov. Bobby Jindal for his opposition to a lawsuit filed against scores of oil, gas and pipeline companies.

The groups say contributions from the oil industry influenced Jindal's harsh criticism of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed last month by the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East, which says oil and gas activity contributed to the erosion of wetlands that protect New Orleans. Jindal has said the suit undermines state coastal protection efforts.

On Wednesday, groups including the League of Women Voters, Levees.Org and the Sierra Club held a news conference to support the lawsuit. Jindal's office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.