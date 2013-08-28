'Gurgling' foam emerges from storm drain

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

It's a house raffle that never happened. Nearly two years have passed since a house in the Oak Park neighborhood was set to be raffled off, now the event has been canceled and organizers must offer refunds to ticket holders. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is following this story and will have an update for us at noon.

A brand new landmark sign was unveiled in the lake area today. A tank that previously displayed the PPG logo and is highly visible from various locations has a new logo commemorating the founding of Axiall.

Also today, a viral video is already boosting the growing push for students to get excited about engineering degrees.

Plus, a homeowner suspects a mail thief was making thousands of unauthorized charges on her credit card – so she took action and now has the video to prove it.

In weather, Ben says get ready for some intense heat over the next few days – all thanks to a lot of sunshine and less cloud coverage. We should be in the mid 90s by mid afternoon, but it will feel like 100 degrees due to the heat index. What can we expect as we head into our weekend? Any rain chances out there? Be sure to check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

We'll also tell you what's behind a strange "gurgling foam" that's oozing out of a storm drain.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.