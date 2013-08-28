Jen Kober’s ‘Homegrown Comedy Show,’ set for Wednesday night, canceled

Jen Kober's "Homegrown Comedy Show," scheduled for Wednesday night at L'Auberge Lake Charles Casino Resort, has been canceled.

According to casino officials, the Lake Charles entertainer is headed to Los Angeles for a big call-back audition.

The final show in the sold-out summer comedy will be rescheduled at a later date, officials said.

Officials said Kober, who was recently featured in the movie Paranoia, The Mindy Project on FOX, Treme on HBO and in comedy clubs nationwide, has been called back for a second audition to be considered for a large role.

Full refunds for the show will be issued to all paying ticket-holders as follows:

Tickets purchased at the L'Auberge Business Center will be refunded in person.

Tickets purchased via Ticketmaster can be refunded at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 488-5252.

"L'Auberge Lake Charles regrets this unforeseen cancellation but we are thrilled to support the success of Jen Kober and look forward to rebooking her in the very near future," officials said in a statement.

For updates and a special video message from Jen Kober, visit: www.facebook.com/laubergedulac.

