Axiall unveils newly branded storage tank

Axiall officials unveiled their newly branded storage tank on Wednesday morning.

The vertical blue Axiall logo replaces the PPG logo which officials say has been a local icon and landmark for drivers crossing the I-210 bridge since 1963.

Axiall was formed earlier this year after PPG merged with Georgia Gulf.

Jon Manns, Axiall plant manager, said the unveiling of the new logo is a big step but it's also bittersweet.

"This is, for many, a bittersweet occasion. As you know, PPG merged with Georgia Gulf in January of this year and we have been very busy with this transition. However, one of the most visible steps for us to take in this transition is to rename the tank - our PPG tank," Manns said.

The tank stores chemicals similar to ethylene di-chloride.

