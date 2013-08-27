Limited Number of Tickets for 2014 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game Will Go on Sale Wednesday

A limited amount of tickets for the 2014 NCAA Division I Football Championship game will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., Central.

The limited amount of tickets may be purchased online at www.NCAA.com/fcs or by calling 866-208-0048. Ticket prices start at $35. The 2014 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game will be played at 1 p.m., Central, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014, at FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The game will be televised live nationally on ESPN2. The past two championship games at FC Dallas Stadium have been played in front of sell-out crowds of 20,586 in 2012 and 21,411 this past year.

Road to the Championship

There are 122 teams within 13 conferences competing in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The championship bracket consists of 24 teams, 11 of which are selected via automatic qualification. The remaining 13 at-large teams are selected by the Division I Football Championship Committee, assisted by four regional advisory committees that serve in an advisory capacity only. At-large selections are based on multiple factors including overall record and strength of schedule. The championship is conducted via single elimination format. All preliminary-round games (first round, second round, quarterfinals and semifinals) are hosted on campus sites. Sites are selected and announced during the selection show and as teams advance throughout the championship. The remaining teams will be selected on an at-large basis. The top eight teams in the bracket will be seeded and receive first-round byes.

NCAA Media Contact: J.D. Hamilton – 317-917-6124; jhamilton@ncaa.org