Lake Charles man enters plea on indecent behavior charge

A Lake Charles man entered a plea to a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

David Bird Tarver entered an Alford plea Tuesday in 14th Judicial District Court. The plea doesn't require a defendant to admit the act, but admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.

Tarver was indicted on three counts of sexual battery, one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Assistant District Attorney Shunette Thomas-Jordan prosecuted the case for the Severe Child Abuse Division of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.

Holly Carter, District Attorney spokesperson, said Thomas-Jordan accepted the plea with the consent of the victim's family.

Carter said Assistant District Attorney Lori Nunn assisted with the case.

Tarver's sentencing is set for Nov. 20. Carter said he faces up to 25 years in prison.

